POLICE in Lusaka have arrested a 24-year-old man of Shantumbu area for raping an 81-year-old woman. In a statement, Tuesday, Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale disclosed that the suspect, Maurice Chomba, who lived in the same area with the elderly woman, was alleged to have raped the victim on Sunday around 23:00 hours. He stated that the suspect was caught in the act by the victim’s 24-year-old grandson. “A 24-year-old man of Shantumbu in Lusaka has been arrested for raping an 81-year-old woman. Maurice Chomba, who lives in the same neighbourhood with the elderly woman in Shantumbu area, is alleged to have entered her house on May 12, 2024, around 23:00 hours and raped the old woman therein....



Log In Subscribe To continue reading this premium content, login to your account or Subscribe to our ePaper using the buttons below.