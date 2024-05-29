HEALTH Minister Sylvia Masebo says Zambia is making positive strides in public health despite the severe drought which has negatively impacted food security, access to water, electricity, and health service delivery. Speaking at the Seventy-Seventh World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, Masebo said the achievements in the health sector were made possible through the strong political will demonstrated by President Hakainde Hichilema. She said government had improved healthcare financing through increased budgetary allocation from 7.0 percent in 2021 to 11.8 percent in 2024. “It is an honour for me to speak on behalf of my country, Zambia. Zambia aligns itself with the statement delivered by Botswana on behalf of the African region. Zambia has scored a lot of successes such...



