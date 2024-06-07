EMMANUEL Jay Banda’s lawyer Sakwiba Sikota says his client’s case where he was accused of assaulting a police officer cannot be resuscitated because it was concluded in court. And Citizens First leader Harry Kalaba says President Hakainde Hichilema should demonstrate that there is no selective justice by also punishing those UPND members who were advancing tribal sentiments. In November 2020, then Lusaka High Court judge Wilfred Muma fined Banda and three others K150 each for disorderly conduct in a police station. Judge Muma also sentenced their co-accused Maxwell Pito to 12 months imprisonment for assaulting a police officer. However, during a press conference, Wednesday, President Hichilema said he wanted the case involving the Petauke Independent MP, where he beat up...



