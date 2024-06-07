POLICE have arrested five members of the ruling party for the offence of aggravated robbery and unlawful wounding. On Wednesday, President Hakainde Hichilema directed police to arrest UPND cadres who blocked and harassed citizens during a funeral procession on Tuesday. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said police conducted some operations which commenced at midnight of June 4th, 2024, aimed at restoring order and apprehending those responsible for the chaos caused during a funeral procession of late UPND official Bryan Mizinga. “Following the recent unrest in Bauleni Compound on June 4, 2024, Lusaka, before the burial of Mr. Bryan Mizinga, a notable party official from Kanyama Compound, the Zambia Police Service launched a massive crackdown operation. The operation...



