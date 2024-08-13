WHEN I look back, I must say I’m a proud former president because my PF government left a better legacy compared to the UPND government’s legacy after three years in office, says Edgar Lungu. Lungu says many Zambians can no longer afford three meals a day, something that was taken for granted during his time as president. In a statement, Monday, Lungu said despite the enormous challenges his government encountered, it tried to keep the cost of living and prices of basic commodities low to moderate compared to the current status quo. “Today, the 12th August, marks exactly three years since Zambians from all walks of life came out in numbers to vote and consequently, the new dawn government under...



