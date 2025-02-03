THE Zambia Land Alliance (ZLA) has called for strong and punitive administrative laws in councils to prevent land mismanagement. On Wednesday, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gary Nkombo suspended the Chongwe Mayor and all councillors for 90 days due to allegations of land alienation. Commenting on the suspension in an interview, ZLA Executive Director Patrick Musole said administrative systems in Zambia’s land administration were very weak, perpetuating certain offences. “We do not have the details for the case or the offences but we are very conversant about the general illegalities that have been happening in the country in the various councils. And then once that happens, the Ministry of Lands suspends the land agency of such a council, our...



