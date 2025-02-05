ACTING Auditor General Dr Ron Mwambwa says there has been a decline in journalists writing authoritatively on Public Finance Management. Speaking when he officially opened the AG’s Investigative Journalism workshop, Tuesday, Dr Mwambwa attributed this to limited resources and a lack of training, particularly in understanding complex financial data and audit reports. “This workshop aims to equip media professionals with the tools and skills to report accurately and authoritatively on public resource management in Zambia. This workshop is part of our ongoing efforts to engage stakeholders and aligns with our strategic objective number two, which is to improve stakeholder engagement. We view the media as a key stakeholder in our work, as they play a crucial role in amplifying the...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here