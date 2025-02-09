CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says the opposition’s victory in Petauke is a reminder to the government not to relax or feel comfortable despite delivering on many promises. And Mweetwa says government has taken steps to overhaul the leadership at ZAMMSA and initiated reforms to ensure integrity and efficiency in the procurement process. Addressing the media shortly after the announcement of the Petauke and Pambashe by-election results, Friday, Mweetwa described the outcome in Petauke as a temporary setback but also a wake up call that much more work needed to be done. “Today, as we mark this milestone of a peaceful campaign and electioneering in those two parliamentary by-elections and also two ward by-elections, we take heart in the knowledge...



