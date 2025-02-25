UPND Lusaka Province Chairman Obvious Mwaliteta says the party will not adopt MPs and Councillors who have not performed well for the 2026 elections. And Mwaliteta says UPND cadres initially thought making money would be easy because the PF had made it appear so. Speaking on ZNBC’s Sunday Interview, Mwaliteta said dormant MPs and Councillors would not be spared because the party had no time. “We are not going to spare them (MPs and Councillors) because we have no time, our time is to ensure that we take development to the people. So those MPs and maybe councillors who have not done well, if they can’t change now, they should watch out because we are not going to adopt someone...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here