President Hakainde Hichilema with National Assembly Nelly Mutti arriving at National Assembly building for the State of the Nation address on the application of National values and principles in Lusaka on Friday 28th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says the fight against corruption is yielding results. And President Hichilema says Zambia was among a few countries in the world to openly invite international scrutiny in the area of human rights. Meanwhile, the Head of State has disclosed that he watches what members of parliament do in their private lives, urging them to conduct themselves in a proper manner. Speaking when delivering the State of the Nation Address on The Application of National Values and Principles, Friday, President Hichilema said the country was now witnessing acquittals and convictions with those found guilty serving sentences. He said government was committed to asset recovery. “The fight against corruption is yielding results. I sat here a year or so,...