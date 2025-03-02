ZESCO says it has restored power supply to some parts of Kanyama and Makeni which were earlier disconnected, arising from flooding. In a statement, Sunday, the Zesco Corporate Affairs Department, however, disclosed that certain areas had not yet been reconnected as they did not pass the safety assessment. The utility company has advised customers in the affected areas to avoid using electrical equipment in flooded areas and to stay away from fallen power lines. “Zesco Limited has restored power supply to the majority of parts of Kanyama and Makeni, earlier disconnected to prevent hazards arising from the recent flooding in Lusaka. Power has now been restored to Garden House, CK Marble, Garden Park, BMW, Rosedale up to Kalundu Township, and...



