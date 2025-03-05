POLICE have arrested an operations manager and a director at Rongxing Investment Company, located along Mufulira Road in Kitwe, for continuing operations despite a suspension order issued on February 4, 2025. The Ministry of Mines, through the Mines Safety Department, suspended the company’s operations following a fatal accident on February 2, 2025, and environmental concerns, including acid spillage into the Luela stream. Copperbelt police arrested Operations Manager Lei Yan, 48, and Director Yuan Liming, 42, both Chinese nationals. Copperbelt Police Commissioner Peacewell Mweemba disclosed that a report filed by Chief Inspector Yoram Chulu, 37, of the Mines Safety Department, indicated that the company had continued operations, disregarding the suspension order. He explained that a nighttime operation by police and mine...



