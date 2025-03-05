STAY away from crime, otherwise we will come for you, warns Livingstone Police Officer Commanding Samson Lutangu. And Livingstone District Commissioner Eunice Nawa has urged the Zambia Police Service to seek new ideas from the public on policing. Speaking during the commemoration of Police Open Day at the Post Office, Lutangu also called on stakeholders to address vices that cause criminal activities. “My speech will be incomplete if I do not warn the criminals and also would be criminals. Stay away from crime otherwise we are coming for you. We shall not sit idle to watch you commit crime with impunity but will ensure to enforce justice on you,” Lutangu warned. He said the police command had awarded medals to...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here