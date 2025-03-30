GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says there are a lot of clauses in the Constitution with potential to create a crisis, wondering why government has only picked one without subjecting the amendment process to widespread consultation. And Lifuka says a constitutional amendment roadmap should never be tied to elections. Meanwhile, Zambia Council for Social Development Executive Director Leah Mitaba says civil society organisations and citizens have lost their trust in government. Speaking when the duo featured on Diamond TV’s Diamond Live programme, Friday, Lifuka said there were many clauses which had potential to create a crisis in the Constitution. “A presidential candidate, remember, we have the first round of elections, you have nominations done, and you can petition the nominations of...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here