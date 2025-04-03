NEARLY 30 per cent of girls in Livingstone become pregnant before the age of 18, a situation that continues to drive school dropouts and early marriages, says Livingstone District Health Director Dr Malungwe Kalaluka. Speaking at the Sharp Project Partners Review Meeting at Protea Hotel, Dr Kalaluka, whose remarks were delivered by Principal Nursing Officer Edwin Kashika, highlighted the district’s ongoing health challenges, including high HIV prevalence, teenage pregnancies, and gender-based violence. The meeting, attended by delegates from Rwanda, Burundi, DRC, Kenya, Tanzania, and Zambia, was funded by the European Union and Health Action International (HAI). “For instance the tourist capital has one of the highest HIV prevalence rates in the country which stands at 25.3 per cent which can...



Subscribe This premium content is for paid ePaper subscribers. Already a member? Log in here