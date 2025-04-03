TRANSPORT and Logistics Minister Frank Tayali has called on African nations to renew their commitment to the Single African Air Transport Market (SAATM) to enhance connectivity and boost intra-African trade. Speaking at the second Aviation Week Africa at David Livingstone Lodge and Spa on Wednesday, Tayali stressed the importance of regional air travel in achieving economic, social, and political integration. “It is essential to recognise the importance of regional connectivity in our quest for a unified Africa. When we enhance intra-African air travel, we are fostering economic cohesion. Let us for a moment imagine a continent where travel between neighbouring countries is seamless, where business relationships are built across borders, and where cultural exchange flourishes. Indeed, this vision is not...



