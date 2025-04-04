CIVIL Aviation Authority (CAA) board chairperson Patrick Nkhoma says the aviation sector is grappling with a skills gap.

Speaking at the ongoing Aviation Week Africa (AWA) at David Livingstone Lodge and Spa, Nkhoma said air transport was an important enabler to achieving economic growth and development.

“In aviation, we have topical issues such as environmental sustainability which is concerned about reducing carbon emissions in the environment and the transition to sustainable aviation fuels. We can talk about capacity building where there is an urgent need to advocate for more people to join the industry, especially the young people so that the skills gap which the globe is grappling with will be controlled,” Nkhoma said.

He added that air transport facilitated integration into the global economy and provided vital connectivity on a national, regional and international scale.

“It facilitates trade, promotes tourism and creates employment opportunities. Global aviation is crucial for economic growth, connecting people and businesses worldwide, while also supporting sustainable development and providing essential services in various areas,” he said.

“You with me that operate in a global village and what affects one affects many. At the CAA, stakeholder engagement is a key pillar towards the way we do business. We recognise that collaboration and establishing partnerships such as the one we have with Aviation Week Africa are key in creating synergies that bring lasting impacts in our industry”.

He noted that the conference would help aviation experts to know if they were making tremendous progress.

“It is important to move with the times hence this pool of speakers will help impart knowledge that will enhance capacity building in the industry,” he added.

Nkhoma said cyber security continued to be an issue of major concern in aviation, along with the impact of climate change.

“However, when you look around you will see that aviation also has so many beautiful stories we can tell. How many airlines do we have globally that transport people from one part of the globe to another? Plenty! How many innovations are being introduced everyday in our sector? Plenty. Things like drones for example have revolutionalised the way things are done. How many partnerships are being gotten into to ensure that there is aviation development in different parts of the world? Plenty!” said Nkhoma.

“The point am driving is that let such gatherings which are a conduit of meaningful and rich conversations help us change the narrative and enable all of us to participate in uplifting conversations that will make people who are not a part of our industry want to become a part of us. The truth is our industry is beautiful”.