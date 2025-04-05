Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have apprehended Elifas Banda, a teacher at Matero Boys Secondary School who recently stole K713, 600 meant for GCE candidates. In a statement, Friday, Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said Banda was intercepted on Wednesday at Zombe Border Post as he re-entered Zambia from Uganda. Hamoonga said Banda was currently in lawful custody at Mbala Police Station and arrangements were actively underway to dispatch officers from Matero Police Station to facilitate his transfer to Lusaka. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to provide an update on a case of Theft by Public Servant, which was reported to Matero Police Station on March 10, 2025. The report was made by Mr. Given Munkanshi, aged 48, Deputy Head Teacher at Matero Secondary School,...