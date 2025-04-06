Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga speaks during a display of an assortment of recovered items at the Lusaka Central Police Station on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 - Picture by Milimo Namangala

POLICE have rescued a 20-year-old woman of John Laing Compound in Lusaka, who was found tied with ropes under a bed in her neighbours’ house after allegedly being abducted. In a statement, Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said the incident was believed to have occurred between Saturday at around 18:00 hours and Sunday at approximately 01:00 hours within the same compound. “April 06, 2025 – Kanyama Police Station, through Kampasa Police Post, received a report of abduction today, April 06, 2025, at approximately 02:00 hours, from Mr. Henry Mutemwa, aged 50, of John Laing Compound in Lusaka. He reported that his daughter, Agness Mutemwa, a 20-year-old, had been abducted by unknown persons. The incident is believed to have...