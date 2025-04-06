POLICE in Livingstone have arrested a man for defiling a 16 year-old girl with a mental health condition. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka revealed that Livingstone Central Police Station was on April 3, 2025 at 19:50 hours alerted of the defilement matter by the mother to the girl. He said the woman, aged 45, of Indeco Extension reported that her 16-year-old daughter who had a mental health condition was defiled by Nsofwa Zulu, 30, of the same residential area. “This occurred on April 3, 2025 at around 18:00 hours within Indeco Extension. The complainant sustained painful private parts, headache, and general body pains. Brief facts of the matter are that the mother sent her daughter to buy eggs...