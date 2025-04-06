POLICE say they have apprehended three male suspects of Lusaka’s Lilanda area involved in aggravated robbery incidents that have been terrorising residents in Matero’s Desai area. Meanwhile, police have dispelled social media allegations that police officers stole K5,000 during an operation conducted in Matero. In a statement, Sunday, Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga said allegations that the police stole K5,000 during an operation were meant to tarnish the image of the service. “The Zambia Police Service wishes to dispel social media claims alleging that police officers stole K5,000 during an operation conducted in Matero. These allegations are entirely false, misleading, and aimed at tarnishing the image of the police. What transpired is that today, April 06, 2025, between 01:00...



