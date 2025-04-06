Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making a submission during the 3rd Private section day re-run meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 19th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

Minister of Mines and Minerals Development Paul Kabuswe making a submission during the 3rd Private section day re-run meeting at Mulungushi Conference center in Lusaka on Wednesday 19th February 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

MINES Minister Paul Kabuswe says the UPND government will not condone illegal mining activities. Kabuswe however says government is negotiating with mining companies to enable citizens to mine on their behalf and sell to them. On Thursday, a riot broke out in Chingola’s Chiwempala area, affecting businesses in Antelope, Maiteneke, Twatasha, Mikiloni and Lulamba, where several shops and a bakery were reportedly looted. According to Zambia Police Spokesperson Rae Hamoonga, preliminary investigations indicated that some illegal miners were angered when Zambia National Service officers stopped them from accessing an open pit for mining activities. Hamoonga added that the angered illegal miners then proceeded to Chiwempala Market, where they began looting shops and other business premises. Reacting to the riot, in...