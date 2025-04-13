PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema says he wants to see soldiers who are polite and know how to handle civilians. Speaking during the commissioning of over 500 cadets, intake 25/2023, and Specialist Officer Cadets, intake 10/2024, Friday, President Hichilema said he wanted to see polite soldiers who would be lethal when duty called. “…Let me conclude by once more congratulating you, the Army Commander, [and] your team for the good works you’ve done to prepare these people to be full fledged soldiers; tough, and polite in the communities. I want to see my soldiers who are polite in the communities, who know how to handle civilians but yet when duty calls for the lethal side, they mutate into that mode as well....



