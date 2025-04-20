THE Department of Immigration has disclosed that it apprehended 109 foreign nationals in Vubwi, Lusaka and Chipata during routine clean-up operations conducted on April 18 and 19, 2025, for immigration-related offences. In a statement released, Sunday, Department of Immigration Chief Public Relations Officer Namati Nshinka stated that 46 suspected prohibited immigrants were apprehended in Vubwi on April 19, while 44 individuals were apprehended in Lusaka. “The Department of Immigration, during routine clean-up operations conducted on 18th and 19th April, 2025, apprehended 109 persons of various nationalities in Vubwi, Lusaka and Chipata for immigration-related offences. In Vubwi, 46 suspected prohibited immigrants of different nationalities were apprehended on 19th April, 2025 during a clean-up operation conducted by the Sindamisale Immigration Office. Screening...



