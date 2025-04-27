POLICE in Lusaka have arrested 45 junkies between the ages of 15 and 24 in Matero, Chunga and surrounding areas. Police Assistant Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says a 47-year-old woman, who is the mother of two of the suspects, has also been apprehended for aiding and abetting the gang members by hiding them from the police. In a statement, Sunday, Chilabi said the first four were apprehended in Matero while 41 others were captured in Chunga and surrounding areas. “Police in Lusaka have apprehended four dangerous criminals belonging to a gang known as ‘Chipandule’ which has been terrorising members of the community in Matero and surrounding areas. An intelligence-led operation was conducted by police officers in Matero between 20:00...



