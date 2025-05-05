SACCORD Executive Director Arthur Muyunda says opposition parties should not rush for leadership positions in an Alliance but endeavor to formulate an agenda which will give the UPND a run for their work. On Thursday, Matero PF member of parliament Miles Sampa announced that he had left former president Edgar Lungu to lead the Patriotic Front, stating that there was no longer two PF factions but one led by the former head of state. Commenting on this in an Interview, Saturday, Muyunda said it was worrisome that the opposition was failing to choose who would lead an Alliance. “Indeed we have seen a lot of wrangles within the opposition, and it is not healthy for our democracy, because it just...