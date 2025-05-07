SECRETARY to the Cabinet Patrick Kangwa has announced the death of Rodger Chongwe, former minister of legal affairs in the Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) government, who has died at the age of 86. In a statement, Wednesday, Kangwa said Dr Chongwe, who served in the cabinet of Zambia’s second president, Frederick Chiluba, from 1991 to 1993, died on Tuesday, 6th May, 2025, in Lusaka after an illness. He noted that the funeral gathering was being held at subdivision 36 Farm 34A, Palabana Road in Chongwe District and a detailed funeral programme would be released once the funeral arrangements were finalised. “The government of the republic of Zambia regrets to inform members of the public of the death of Hon....