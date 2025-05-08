SPECIAL Assistant to the President for Policy Compliance, Joseph Lungu, has urged Zambians to avoid experimenting with leadership ahead of the 2026 general elections. Lungu was responding to Socialist Party leader Dr Fred M’membe, who on Tuesday warned against placing hope in a single political figure, an apparent reference to President Hakainde Hichilema. In a Facebook post, Dr M’membe stated that Zambia’s future could not be redeemed by what he described as a “political genius” or “Mr Fix-It.” “As we greet a new day, I wish to remind every Zambian young and old, in the cities and in the villages, that the future of our great nation will not be redeemed by a single political genius or so-called Mr fix...