Police positioned at Government Complex ahead of the Socialist Party's planned peaceful protest over government’s failure to stop drug theft in Lusaka on Friday 16th May 2025- Pictures by Chongo Sampa

A CONVOY of Zambia Police officers on Friday morning blocked a planned peaceful protest by Socialist Party youths who intended to voice their concerns about the alleged theft of life-saving drugs. The protest, led by the party’s National Youth Secretary Stanley Muba’sa, was scheduled to start from Town Centre, proceed to the Freedom Statue, and end at State House, where a petition was to be delivered. But as the morning progressed, tension began to build as heavily armed police officers arrived and took positions around the Freedom Statue, disrupting the Socialist Party youths’ plans. Their presence created unease and doubts about whether the protest would proceed as earlier announced. By 13:00 hours, most of the police had vacated the area,...