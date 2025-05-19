CHIEF Government Spokesperson Cornelius Mweetwa says it is normal for union leaders such as UNZASU president Dixon Mutambo to be key mobilisers. Mweetwa however says the UPND government values students for who they are. Recently, Mutambo, popularly known as Governor said politicians don’t truly see students for who they are but as votes. Reacting to this in an interview, Sunday, Mweetwa said union leaders were naturally mobilisers due to the huge numbers of students they led. “Well, I am speaking with partisan exception, that I am president of UNZASU and as president of UNZASU, naturally because you are a leader of a huge conglomerate of students, you are naturally a mobiliser. Not by yourself but by the people you lead....