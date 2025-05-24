Former Transparency International Zambia president Reuben Lifuka makes his submission at the News Diggers! And OSISA round table conference on fair media coverage during elections at Le Elementos Hotel in Lusaka on May 8, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

GOVERNANCE activist Rueben Lifuka says the injunction restraining News Diggers from airing its investigative documentary on Chinese investments raises significant questions about press freedom in Zambia. Lifuka says the Chinese Chamber of Commerce’s action to obtain an injunction has provoked considerable public curiosity about what it doesn’t want Zambians to see. He adds that if Chinese businesses in Zambia fully comply with the law, there should be no hesitation to welcome scrutiny. The Lusaka High Court has granted an ex-parte order to the Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zambia, restraining News Diggers from airing its investigative documentary dubbed “Chinese Investment in Zambia: The Good, Bad and Dangerous.” News Diggers was scheduled to broadcast the documentary in question yesterday. Justice Elita...