PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has pardoned 943 inmates from various correctional facilities across the country to mark this year’s Africa Freedom Day. Those pardoned include 922 ordinary inmates, 10 elderly inmates, 10 women with circumstantial children, and one long-term inmate whose 15-year sentence has been commuted to nine years. Recently, the Commissioner General of the Zambia Correctional Service, through government, released several inmates on medical discharge under Section 77(1) of the Zambia Correctional Service Act No. 37 of 2021, before this amnesty. In a statement issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security Public Relations Officer, Gillian Namungala, Saturday, Minister Jack Mwiimbu announced that out of the 943 inmates pardoned, 882 are male and 61 are female. “In a...