THE Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has reduced the price of diesel to K25.12, petrol to K31.36, kerosene to K24.79 and Jet A-1 to K27.08 per litre. The ERB has reduced the fuel prices by K0.78 for petrol, diesel by K2.26, kerosene by K2.09 and K2.36 for Jet A-1 for the month of June, 2025 from May. In a statement, Saturday, ERB Board Chairperson James Banda attributed the reduction of the fuel prices to the reduction on the international market and the appreciation of the Kwacha. “Since the last fuel price review on 30th April 2025, the international price of petrol reduced by 2.50 percent, from US$73.47/bbl to US$71.63/bbl. Diesel reduced by 4.06 percent from US$79.79/bbl to US$76.55/bbl, while the price...