Socialist party leader Dr Fred M’membe during the filing in of Presidential nomination papers at Mulungushi International Conference Center in Lusaka on May 19, 2021 – Picture by Tenson Mkhala

SOCIALIST Party leader Dr Fred M’membe says Elvis Nkandu’s call for the opposition to use the media if they want to interact with the people is a manifestation of lost leadership. Meanwhile, United Kwacha Alliance (UKA) Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota says Nkandu’s remarks targeted at the opposition are ludicrous. Recently, Nkandu, who is UPND Deputy Spokesperson said President Hakainde Hichilema has every right to interact with citizens and that the opposition should utilise radio and TV stations to interact with the people. In a statement posted on his Facebook page titled ‘It’s moral failure and incompetence at play,’ Saturday, Dr M’membe said Nkandu’s remarks were overzealous. Dr M’membe said the Minister’s sentiments were as a result of a loss of sense...