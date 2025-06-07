HIGHER Education Authority (HEA) Director General Professor Kazhila Chinsembu says the Authority has observed a decline in examination standards, as reflected in the growing number of best graduating students. He noted that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is further complicating the quality of teaching and learning, challenging both the value of student effort and the role of lecturers in education delivery. Speaking in Lusaka on Thursday at the official opening of a capacity-building workshop on “Setting up Internal Quality Assurance Systems in Higher Education Institutions in Zambia,” Prof Chinsembu said the higher education sector stood at a critical crossroads. He warned that while AI presented opportunities, it also exposed the sector to profound vulnerability. “We have noted the erosion...