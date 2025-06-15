ACTING PF president Given Lubinda says the Patriotic Front and Tonse Alliance will resume and complete the construction of the National House of Prayer after the 2026 general elections. Speaking to a group of students who visited the PF secretariat on Friday, Lubinda pledged that all stalled infrastructure projects initiated by the late former president Edgar Lungu would be revived and completed once the party returns to power. His remarks were met with chants of “We want change” from the students. “You students must be inspired by the life of Edgar Lungu, he was a son of a marketeer, from being a marketeer’s son to being president shows you that anyone of you students, your destiny is determined by yourselves,...