THE Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has noted with concern the omission of a participating candidate’s name on the ballot paper for the ongoing by-election in Lumezi. Meanwhile, New Congress Party (NCP) president Peter Chanda has called for either the cancellation of the Lumezi by-election or the disqualification of the UPND candidate Lufeyo Ngoma, stating that only his first name is appearing on the printed ballot papers. In a statement, Tuesday, ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Brown Kasaro said the name of the participating candidate was inadvertently omitted, although all other details were correctly printed. He said the matter was being treated with the utmost urgency and seriousness. “The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) wishes to advise that it has noted...