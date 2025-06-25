ZESCO has announced a reduction in power supply hours for residential customers from seven hours to five hours daily. Zesco says this change is due to the shutdown of a generator by Maamba Energy Limited, which has resulted in a loss of 150 MW in available electricity. The utility assures that the shutdown will be resolved by June 30. Residential customers had been receiving seven hours of power for the last few months. In a statement, Wednesday, Zesco appealed to customers to use the limited available electricity efficiently. “Consequent to the notification of an emergency shutdown of a generator by Maamba Energy Limited, we have experienced a reduction of 150MW in available electricity. This loss further constraints our supply capacity,...