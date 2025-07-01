THE Ministry of Defence has received over K17 million to implement the ZNS Voluntary Skills Training Programme for youths. The release of the funds by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development from the 2025 CDF is meant to implement President Hakainde Hichilema’s directive to restart the ZNS Voluntary Skills Training that ended many decades ago. Ministry of Defence Permanent Secretary Maambo Haamaundu says the training will ensure that seven youths from each of the 156 constituencies across the country benefit in the first cohort. This is according to a statement released by the Ministry of Defence Principal Public Relations Officer, Paul Shalala, yesterday. “The Ministry of Defence has received over K17 million to implement the Zambia National Service...