POLICE in Livingstone have arrested a 21-year-old man for alleged rape after he was locked up in the house by his 16-year-old victim, who managed to escape. Linda Police in the Tourist Capital were alerted to an incident of alleged rape at 12:30 hours on Sunday, June 29, by the uncle of the victim. Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka said on June 29, 2025, at around 11:00 hours, the suspect, who is employed by the victim’s uncle at his bakery, was sent to his employer’s residence to collect keys. He said upon arrival, he found the victim alone at home, took advantage of the situation, dragged her into the house, and forcibly had unlawful carnal knowledge of her....