POLICE records show that Southern Province recorded 12 cases of defilement in the just-ended month of June, the youngest victim being a 3-year-old. The province also recorded one case of incest, in which a 10-year-old was sexually assaulted by her biological father in Mazabuka. Additionally, two cases of rape were recorded, the latest having been reported in Livingstone on June 29. According to News Diggers’ compilation of June police reports, which were made available by Southern Province Police Commanding Officer Auxensio Daka via a WhatsApp media group “South Police Updates”, only three suspects had been arrested at the time of his press releases. His press statements for the month of June on alleged defilement cases include reports from June 4,...