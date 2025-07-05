A 46-year-old woman has died in Chikankata after the minibus she was traveling in failed to ascend the Munali Hills and rolled backwards into a drainage. Southern Province Police Commissioner Auxensio Daka identified the deceased as Tina Mukambulo of Malima area in Namwala District. “Due to the impact, she sustained a ruptured stomach and died on the spot. The body of the deceased has been deposited in Mazabuka General Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem,” Daka said. The accident occurred on June 3, 2025, around 19:00 hours along the Great North Road at Munali Hills. Chikankata Police traffic officers were alerted shortly after the crash. “The accident happened when the driver failed to control the vehicle while ascending a hill, causing it...