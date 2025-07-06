ZESCO says it has lost K537,636.12 due to eleven vandalism incidents recorded across five provinces of the country in 24 hours. Zesco Senior Manager for Special Duties and Investigations Ben Mwanamakwa says these criminal acts sabotage the economy as they compromise electricity supply and directly undermine economic activities. In a statement issued by the company’s Corporate Affairs Department, Sunday, Mwanamakwa said every citizen must support the fight against vandalism as Zesco cannot do it alone. “ZESCO Limited recorded eleven (11) major security incidents across five provinces in 24 hours, resulting in a net loss of K537,636.12. Senior Manager for Special Duties and Investigations, Mr. Ben Mwanamakwa declared the criminal acts ‘economic sabotage’ that compromise electricity supply and directly undermine economic...