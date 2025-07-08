PF acting president Given Lubinda has cautioned Kalulushi residents against voting for the UPND in the upcoming Ngweshi Ward by-election, saying that doing so would be a senseless act. Addressing a crowd in Bemba on Saturday, Lubinda urged the people of Kalulushi to vote for the PF candidate as a way of mourning former president Edgar Lungu. “This by-election, the last councillor, when did they leave office? 2022. You MPs, the Constitution says when a councillor or MP vacates the seat, what’s the period for replacing them? Within 90 days. But here, four years have passed. Who has broken the law? (HH) Who has broken the law? (HH) If someone breaks the law, what do you do? You arrest them,...