Former Roan PF Member of Parliament Chishimba Kambwili leaving the Lusaka Magistrates’ Court after his case was adjourned to a later date on Wednesday 8th January 2025-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FORMER Roan PF member of parliament Chisimba Kambwili has been evacuated to Maina Soko Military Hospital for medical reasons. Kambwili’s lawyer Kennedy Mambwe however says no formal statement of his client’s evacuation had been received by the Prison Authorities. Last month, the Kasama High Court upheld the five-month sentence which was handed to Kambwili by the Kasama Magistrates’ Court in 2023. Kasama Resident Magistrate Samson Mumba sentenced Kambwili to five months imprisonment with hard labour for expressing hatred or ridicule to persons because of tribe and place of origin. After the sentence was upheld last month, Kambwili began to serve his sentence at Milima Correctional Facility in Kasama. Speaking in an interview, Wednesday, Mambwe said he only received information that...