Mulambo Haimbe, as Minister of Justice, making his remarks during the launch of the Zambia National Committee on prevention of Genocide, War crimes, Crimes against humanity and all forms of discrimination program in Lusaka on Thursday 21st March, 2024-Picture by Chongo Sampa

FOREIGN Affairs and International Cooperation Minister Mulambo Haimbe says the government views the United States’ new travel restrictions with serious concern, warning they could negatively affect trade, investment, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges between the two nations. On Tuesday, the US government announced that, starting August 20, 2025, eligible Zambian and Malawian applicants for B1/B2 visitor visas will be required to post a financial bond as part of a pilot programme. The bond, set at the visa interview stage, will range between US$5,000 and US$15,000. In a statement, Friday, Haimbe said the decision undermines efforts to deepen bilateral ties, describing it as contrary to the spirit of a recent meeting with US Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales, which focused on expanding...