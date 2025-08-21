ENERGY Expert Dr Johnstone Chikwanda has projected that the energy crisis being faced in the country might normalise in the first quarter of 2026. Speaking when he featured on Diamond Live, Dr Chikwanda said although government and citizens were doing everything they could to mitigate the energy crisis, it was possible for the energy deficit to be carried over to 2026. “When you look at the pipeline and you go to Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) where I’ve been myself, there are projects worth more than $20 billion. Now these projects are at different stages of development, there’s quite a number of projects that are on the ground. Even me as a consultant, some of the customers that I hold, I...