Drizit Zambia, an independent company contracted to assess the impact of the Sino Metals pollution has disclosed that over 1.5 million tonnes of waste material had spilled after the tailings dam failure, with approximately 900,000 cubic metres of toxic tailings still present in the environment. Drizit Zambia says this is contrary to Sino Metals’ initial report that only 50,000 tonnes of waste material had spilled. Further, Drizit Zambia notes that more than 3,500 samples collected were found to contain dangerous levels of cyanide, arsenic, copper, zinc, lead, chromium, cadmium, and other pollutants posing significant long-term health risks, including organ damage, birth defects, and cancer. According to a statement issued on Friday, Drizit Zambia said after submitting a report indicating the...