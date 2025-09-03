TELL us where we are not doing well; if you sit quietly and say, ‘we shall see him in 2026,’ we are losing time, Eastern Province Minister Peter Phiri has appealed to the public. Meanwhile, Local Government and Rural Development Minister Gift Sialubalo has distributed grants and loans amounting to K3,717,267.52 and K2,478,178.35 in Malambo. Speaking during the handover ceremony for Youth, Women and Community Empowerment Grants and Loans (2024–2025), Phiri, who is also Malambo UPND MP, said electorates should not wait for 2026 to point out any mistakes being made by lawmakers in their constituencies. “We need your support because me and my councillors, we can’t manage. Where we are not doing well, we appeal, we are asking, tell...