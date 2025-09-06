TRANSPARENCY International Zambia (TIZ) says the conviction and sentencing of former Secretary to the Treasury Fredson Yamba and former Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji should serve as a lesson to government officials not to misuse public resources. Nalolo PNUP MP Imanga Wamunyima has also called for stronger legislation specifically targeting corruption. Earlier this week, the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court convicted Yamba on two counts of wilful failure to comply with laid-down procedures, while Malanji was convicted on seven counts of being in possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime. Speaking in an interview on Friday, TIZ Executive Director Maurice Nyambe said the convictions were welcome. “As TIZ, we welcome both the conviction as well as the sentencing of Mr...